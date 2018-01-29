“Keep your strong nose out my business” – Between 50cent And A Nigerian Follower On Instagram

Ace American Rapper, 50cent shared a photo of one of his Nigerian follower who would not stop throwing shades at him social media.

The Nigerian follower identified as @brightimuze1 had earlier commented on 50 cent’s post asking the rapper why he only shows off one of his son instead of both on social media.

In his response, 50cent shared the photo of the Nigerian Man to his over 17 million followers with the caption;

‘This guy just asked why I? only show 1 son, because l only have a relation ship with 1, but why do he want to know? I? don’t give a fuck about them dirty ass kids on his page. Man keep ya strong ass nose out my business’.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian man responded;

“I will have the last laugh”

See screenshot below;

The post “Keep your strong nose out my business” – Between 50cent And A Nigerian Follower On Instagram appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

