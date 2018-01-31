Keeping the Courts at Bay‎

Guided by past experience, the Independent National Electoral Commission is seeking the help of the judiciary to ensure that the courts do not stand in the way of the 2019 general election, writes Tobi Soniyi



In a democracy, an independent judiciary is a necessity. It guides against tyranny. It also ensures compliance with rule of law and the constitution.

Daily, the judiciary is called upon to resolve disputes. In so doing, the judiciary ensures peaceful co-existence among different people in the society.

Since the judiciary helps to maintain the rule of law, it is not expected to be an obstacle during the conduct of elections. However, in Nigeria, the judiciary has the unenviable record of being an obstacle to the conduct of free and fair election.

While many have blamed politicians and lawyers for ‘misusing’ the courts to achieve their selfish aims by filing frivolous cases which often frustrate the electoral process, the judiciary should take the blame for allowing itself to be used for improper acts.

When it comes to land matters, courts have no problems following precedents but once the matters have to do with elections, courts of coordinate jurisdiction will give different pronouncements on issues that are the same. It became so ridiculous that the same judge gave two different interpretations on similar issues. Another high court judge literally overruled a judgment of the court of appeal.

There can be only one conclusion: corruption is behind the embarrassing manner in which some courts have been handling electoral matters. The collateral damage this has done to the image of the judiciary has been very devastating.

Yes, the leadership of the judiciary can not absolve itself of blame from this mess. Yes, a few scapegoats have been punished but the poor handling of electoral cases by our courts remains a major threat to the electoral process today as it was since the return to democracy in 1999. Why? This is because the judiciary has refused to reinvent itself. It has refused to stay one step ahead of judges who want to cheat the system. Rather, the judiciary still thinks, acts and works as if it is in the 70s. So clever judges continue to beat the system. After all, the stakes are high. The politicians have so much money to throw around looking for judges willing to compromise themselves. The leadership of the judiciary has boxed itself into a corner by waiting for petitions to be written against a judge before it could act.

As it is today, the judiciary does not have a means of stopping a judge from engaging in corruption. It only waits at the top end of the ladder for the corrupt act to be concluded. Many such acts go unpunished because nobody files a complaint. The judiciary waits for a petition to be filed against the judge before launching an investigation. In 2017, that simply can’t keep pace with modern technique of fighting corruption.

With benefit of hindsight and in order not to be caught napping, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu had to seek help from the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen to address the spate of conflicting judgments on electoral cases in the country.

Yakubu said the commission was worried about the recurring decimal among courts of coordinate jurisdiction on the same subject-matter, especially in cases related to pre-election, post election and leadership crises in political parties. Apart from its enormous cost implications to the country, the INEC Chairman said the practice had also created a negative public perception. The INEC chair who led members of the commission on a courtesy visit to the CJN in Abuja on January 17th, 3018 said with the 2019 general election barely a year away and for which the timetable and schedule of activities had already been announced, it had become imperative to draw the CJN’s attention to the commission’s areas of concern.

He said: “For instance, in a recent leadership crisis in one political party, the commission was served with six conflicting judgments and orders from courts of coordinate jurisdiction within a short period of three months (May – July 2016). Similarly, the commission was confronted by conflicting pronouncements by the lower courts on matters already decided by the superior courts, including the Supreme Court. This is making the work of the commission very difficult and creating unnecessary negative public perception for INEC and, I must say, the judiciary as well. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

“My Lords, in the course of discharging our responsibilities, no public institution in Nigeria is subjected to more litigations than INEC. Over the last two years (2016 and 2017), the commission has been involved in 454 court cases, in addition to 680 cases determined by the election petition tribunals, arising from the outcomes of the 2015 general elections, making a total of 1,134 cases so far.”

He expressed satisfaction with what he described as a “productive working relationship” between the judiciary and INEC, recalling that in 2011 when the commission was inundated with numerous and sometimes conflicting ex parte orders from courts of coordinate jurisdiction, it was the CJN’s intervention following an appeal from the commission, that averted a major threat to the electoral process. That intervention, he said, reduced the frequent use of such orders in election litigation in Nigeria.

“It is in the spirit of this longstanding engagement with the judiciary that the commission once again seeks the intervention of Your Lordship in addressing the issue of conflicting judgments and other issues we consider pertinent in election litigation in Nigeria. We hope that by addressing these issues, the judiciary would further assist the commission and, indeed, the country in growing our democracy”, he added.

Yakubu explained that as a demonstration of its commitment to the rule of law, the commission obeyed all court orders and carried out all consequential actions since the 2015 general election. He said INEC also conducted all the 80 court-ordered re-run elections and had issued Certificates of Return to 23 petitioners declared winners by appeal tribunals.

He said: “We have similarly obeyed all court orders on the registration of political parties, leadership disputes in political parties, nomination of candidates and a host of other judgments.”

He also assured the CJN that the commission “shall continue to obey court orders, while taking full cognizance of judicial hierarchy at all times.”

He reiterated the responsibility shared by the judiciary and INEC for ensuring certainty and credibility of both the process and outcome of elections “and the peace and progress of our country as a stable democracy based on the will of the people and anchored on the rule of law.”

Yakubu also commended the leadership of the judiciary for standing firmly on the side of justice in several landmark judgments. But the challenge, he observed, was how to ensure consistent application of such decisiveness by courts at all levels.

Responding, Justice Onnoghen agreed that both the judiciary and INEC were the foundation of democracy in Nigeria. He said conflicting court orders were bound to arise as a result of the multiple court cases filed by politicians at different courts, which according to him, were bound to have different facts and different interpretations by the different presiding judges.

He said: “the beauty of the system is that it has a way of correcting itself. That is why you have the appellate system to take care of errors and mistakes committed in the course of court proceedings and in respect of substantive law”.

The CJN said the judiciary was aware of the enormous responsibility before it even as he gave an assurance that it would remain committed towards deepening democracy and improving the system. He however urged the commission to educate Nigerians on their roles as well as INEC’s.

Yakubu presented the commission’s compilation of some of the issues critical to election litigation in Nigeria and its recommendations to the CJN.

The commission’s team included National Commissioners Adekunle Ogunmola, Solomon Soyebi, Baba Shettima Arfo, Amina Zakari, Anthonia Okoosi-Simbine, May Agbamuche-Mbu, Okechikwu Ibeanu and Mohammed Haruna.

Others are the Chief Technical Adviser to the Chairman, Prof Bolade Eyinla, Special Adviser to the Chairman, Prof. Mohammed Kuna, Secretary to the commission, Mrs. Chinwe Ogakwu and some directors.