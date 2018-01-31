Keeping the Courts at Bay
In a democracy, an independent judiciary is a necessity. It guides against tyranny. It also ensures compliance with rule of law and the constitution.
Daily, the judiciary is called upon to resolve disputes. In so doing, the judiciary ensures peaceful co-existence among different people in the society.
While many have blamed politicians and lawyers for ‘misusing’ the courts to achieve their selfish aims by filing frivolous cases which often frustrate the electoral process, the judiciary should take the blame for allowing itself to be used for improper acts.
There can be only one conclusion: corruption is behind the embarrassing manner in which some courts have been handling electoral matters. The collateral damage this has done to the image of the judiciary has been very devastating.
With benefit of hindsight and in order not to be caught napping, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu had to seek help from the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen to address the spate of conflicting judgments on electoral cases in the country.
Yakubu said the commission was worried about the recurring decimal among courts of coordinate jurisdiction on the same subject-matter, especially in cases related to pre-election, post election and leadership crises in political parties. Apart from its enormous cost implications to the country, the INEC Chairman said the practice had also created a negative public perception.
The INEC chair who led members of the commission on a courtesy visit to the CJN in Abuja on January 17th, 3018 said with the 2019 general election barely a year away and for which the timetable and schedule of activities had already been announced, it had become imperative to draw the CJN’s attention to the commission’s areas of concern.
He said: “For instance, in a recent leadership crisis in one political party, the commission was served with six conflicting judgments and orders from courts of coordinate jurisdiction within a short period of three months (May – July 2016). Similarly, the commission was confronted by conflicting pronouncements by the lower courts on matters already decided by the superior courts, including the Supreme Court. This is making the work of the commission very difficult and creating unnecessary negative public perception for INEC and, I must say, the judiciary as well.
He expressed satisfaction with what he described as a “productive working relationship” between the judiciary and INEC, recalling that in 2011 when the commission was inundated with numerous and sometimes conflicting ex parte orders from courts of coordinate jurisdiction, it was the CJN’s intervention following an appeal from the commission, that averted a major threat to the electoral process. That intervention, he said, reduced the frequent use of such orders in election litigation in Nigeria.
Yakubu explained that as a demonstration of its commitment to the rule of law, the commission obeyed all court orders and carried out all consequential actions since the 2015 general election. He said INEC also conducted all the 80 court-ordered re-run elections and had issued Certificates of Return to 23 petitioners declared winners by appeal tribunals.
He also assured the CJN that the commission “shall continue to obey court orders, while taking full cognizance of judicial hierarchy at all times.”
He reiterated the responsibility shared by the judiciary and INEC for ensuring certainty and credibility of both the process and outcome of elections “and the peace and progress of our country as a stable democracy based on the will of the people and anchored on the rule of law.”
Responding, Justice Onnoghen agreed that both the judiciary and INEC were the foundation of democracy in Nigeria. He said conflicting court orders were bound to arise as a result of the multiple court cases filed by politicians at different courts, which according to him, were bound to have different facts and different interpretations by the different presiding judges.
He said: “the beauty of the system is that it has a way of correcting itself. That is why you have the appellate system to take care of errors and mistakes committed in the course of court proceedings and in respect of substantive law”.
The CJN said the judiciary was aware of the enormous responsibility before it even as he gave an assurance that it would remain committed towards deepening democracy and improving the system. He however urged the commission to educate Nigerians on their roles as well as INEC’s.
The commission’s team included National Commissioners Adekunle Ogunmola, Solomon Soyebi, Baba Shettima Arfo, Amina Zakari, Anthonia Okoosi-Simbine, May Agbamuche-Mbu, Okechikwu Ibeanu and Mohammed Haruna.
Others are the Chief Technical Adviser to the Chairman, Prof Bolade Eyinla, Special Adviser to the Chairman, Prof. Mohammed Kuna, Secretary to the commission, Mrs. Chinwe Ogakwu and some directors.
To stop the judicial rascality that has come to characterise the Nigerian judiciary with respect to electoral and political cases, the leadership of the judiciary will have to do more than wait for appellate courts to correct the mistakes of lower courts. Some of these mistakes are deliberate and cause the judiciary avoidable embarrassment. Sometimes, the appellate courts are part of the problems. At other times, the deed is already done and there is nothing the Supreme Court can do to salvage the situation.
