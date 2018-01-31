 Kelechi Iheanacho breaks another record | Nigeria Today
Kelechi Iheanacho breaks another record

LEICESTER City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has broken former Nigeria international, Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s goal record in the FA Cup. Iheanacho scored twice in Leicester City’s 5-1 thrashing of Peterborough on Saturday. In doing so, the 21-year-old broke a record previously held by Aiyegbeni, as he took his tally in the prestigious competition to 9 goals in […]

