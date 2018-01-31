Kelechi Iheanacho breaks another record

LEICESTER City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has broken former Nigeria international, Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s goal record in the FA Cup. Iheanacho scored twice in Leicester City’s 5-1 thrashing of Peterborough on Saturday. In doing so, the 21-year-old broke a record previously held by Aiyegbeni, as he took his tally in the prestigious competition to 9 goals in […]

