Kelechi, Ndidi on fire in Leicester City 5-1 victory

It was celebration galore for Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi and as they scored three out of the five goals against Peterborough United in the Federation cup clash on Saturday.

Debutant teammate and Malian import Fousseni Diabaté had opened the floodgate in the 9th minute of the match, as if warning the hosts that Leicester have come for business and not to admire their jerseys and the faces of their fans.

Three minutes later an impressive Iheanacho increased the tally in a strike that was adjudged to have been done with precision and finished with power. Again in the 29th minute, Iheanacho delivered with flourish converting a timely pass from Christian Fuchs.

Prior to that the Nigerian international who appears to have adopted ‘operation convert every chance that comes your way’ as a slogan, narrowly missed scoring the third goal, but his two goals brings his total to nine in nine FA Cup appearances. Leicester maintained their 3-0 lead till the end of the first half and it took and it took the hosts eight minutes on resumption of the second half to earn their consolation goal thanks to Andre Hughes. Just when Peterborough fans were thinking that the goal but Hughes would serve as a turning point, Diabate hit them again to register his second goal of the match, but the icing on the cake came in the second minute of added time when Ndidi who came in as late substitute for Harvey Barnes announced his presence as if to tell the technical crew,” I am always ready send me”

The impressive outings of the ‘Leicester Eagles’is coming at a time when Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is praying and hoping that Nigerian players play regularly for their clubs and be in a killer form ahead of the World cup in Russia.

The highest Nigeria has reached at the World Cup is the round of 16 and the desire en-route to Russia is to possibly rush into the quarter finals and beyond , as that according to some analysts is the only way progress can be said to have been made in our appearances for at the Mundial.

Eagles who have already chosen a camp site in the South of Russia, will be facing Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in the group stage.

