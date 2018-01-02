Kendall Jenner Reacts to Pregnancy Rumours

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has reacted to reports that she is pregnant in a very creative way posting a photo of ‘her baby’ for fans to look at. The 22-year-old was thought to have gone the way of her sisters after she posted a picture that was said to have the hint of a bump. …

The post Kendall Jenner Reacts to Pregnancy Rumours appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

