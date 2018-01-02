Kendall Jenner Reacts to Pregnancy Rumours
Supermodel Kendall Jenner has reacted to reports that she is pregnant in a very creative way posting a photo of ‘her baby’ for fans to look at. The 22-year-old was thought to have gone the way of her sisters after she posted a picture that was said to have the hint of a bump. …
The post Kendall Jenner Reacts to Pregnancy Rumours appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!