Kendrick Lamar is producing the Soundtrack for Marvel’s “Black Panther” | Listen to “All The Stars” featuring SZA on BN

Marvel‘s latest superhero movie, “Black Panther” is one of the most anticipated movies this year and has just gotten further credibility with the announcement that superstar rapper/producer Kendrick Lamar is producing the soundtrack. Lamar is working alongside Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith to curate and produce “Black Panther: The Album“, in close collaboration with “Black Panther” director […]

The post Kendrick Lamar is producing the Soundtrack for Marvel's "Black Panther" | Listen to "All The Stars" featuring SZA on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

