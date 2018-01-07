Kenya: Cabinet Raises Doubts About Uhuru Strategy for Healing Nation – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya: Cabinet Raises Doubts About Uhuru Strategy for Healing Nation
AllAfrica.com
President Uhuru Kenyatta has made a move towards constituting a Cabinet that he proposes for his second term in office, retaining six of those who served in his government during the first term, while the rest, 13, have been dropped. The interesting …
MPs Kuria and Ngunjiri in war of words over 2022 succession
DP Ruto rebukes Kuria, Wambugu over 'useless' 2022 succession politics
Why Jubilee technocrats find it rough at the table of politicians
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!