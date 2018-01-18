 Kenya: I Will Form My Government Even From Exile, Says Raila – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Kenya: I Will Form My Government Even From Exile, Says Raila – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 18, 2018


Citizen TV

Kenya: I Will Form My Government Even From Exile, Says Raila
AllAfrica.com
Opposition leader Raila Odinga has vowed to form a rival government when he is sworn in on January 30 even if it is based outside the country. He spoke as 13 opposition MPs said they will have all the National Super Alliance (NASA) affiliated lawmakers
