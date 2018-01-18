Kenya: I Will Form My Government Even From Exile, Says Raila – AllAfrica.com
|
Citizen TV
|
Kenya: I Will Form My Government Even From Exile, Says Raila
AllAfrica.com
Opposition leader Raila Odinga has vowed to form a rival government when he is sworn in on January 30 even if it is based outside the country. He spoke as 13 opposition MPs said they will have all the National Super Alliance (NASA) affiliated lawmakers …
Raila escalates oath plan, says will run government from exile
Dialogue to end stalemate, EU MPs tell Uhuru and Raila
We're not US colony, Raila says, insisting on swearing-in
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!