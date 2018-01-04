Kenya National Union of Nurses blames county governments for delayed payment of workers – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Kenya National Union of Nurses blames county governments for delayed payment of workers
The Standard
Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) on Thursday blamed county governments for delayed payments of its workers. ALSO READ: Move to streamline health services welcome. KNUN accused the governments of not honouring the return to work formula and …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!