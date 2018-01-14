Kenya President Congratulates Michael Olunga For Scoring A Hat-trick In The La Liga

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Michael Olunga for scoring in the Lal Liga, after the striker netted a hat-trick for Girona FC in their 6-0 thrashing of Las Palmas on Saturday.

Michael Olunga, who is on loan from Chinese club Guizhou Hengfeng, also became the first Kenyan to score in the Spanish La Liga.

Congratulations Micheal Olunga for making history as the first Kenyan footballer to score a goal in the Spanish La Liga; and the first player to score a hat-trick for Girona FC in the Spanish top League. Continue flying the Magical Kenya flag high,” stated Kenyatta on his Twitter handle on Saturday night.

Olunga, who was a second half substitute, scored in the 57th, 70th and 79th minutes for Girona, who are making their debut season in the Spanish La Liga.

Cristhian Stuani – from the penalty spot – Borja Garcia and Cristian Portu were the other goal scorers on the night.

