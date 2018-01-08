Kenya to host ITTF in March after 29-years – Vanguard



Vanguard Kenya to host ITTF in March after 29-years

Vanguard

International attention will return to Kenya as it hosts the 2018 ITTF Africa top 16, 29-years after such event in the country. The event which would hold from March 1-3 in Nairobi will welcome the best 32 players in the continent. The President of …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

