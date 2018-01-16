Kenyan Family in Sweden Forced to Relocate after “Racist” Advert Featuring their Son Triggers Global Outrage – Mwakilishi.com
Kenyan Family in Sweden Forced to Relocate after "Racist" Advert Featuring their Son Triggers Global Outrage
A Kenyan family in Sweden whose son was featured in a H&M advert that has attracted global backlash due to its 'racist' nature has been forced to move out of its residence. This comes after a global outrage triggered by the Swedish fashion company H&M …
Frank Odhiambo father of Kenyan boy caught in the coolest monkey controversy finally speaks
