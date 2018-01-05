 Kenyan farmer to sue Google over balloon crash – africanews | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenyan farmer to sue Google over balloon crash – africanews

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in World | 0 comments


africanews

Kenyan farmer to sue Google over balloon crash
africanews
A Kenyan farmer is seeking compensation for destruction of crops after curious villagers flocked to his farm in central Meru County last week to view a crashed internet balloon. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Hundreds of locals swarmed to

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.