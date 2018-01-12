Kenyan leader meets with Zuma on South Africa visit – Yeni Şafak English
Kenyan leader meets with Zuma on South Africa visit
South Africa's president and his visiting Kenyan counterpart Thursday held talks to deepen bilateral relations between their countries. ''We also had an opportunity to discuss regional issues such as peace and security,'' Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta told a …
