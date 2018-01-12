 Kenyan leader meets with Zuma on South Africa visit – Yeni Şafak English | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenyan leader meets with Zuma on South Africa visit – Yeni Şafak English

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Yeni Şafak English

Kenyan leader meets with Zuma on South Africa visit
Yeni Şafak English
South Africa's president and his visiting Kenyan counterpart Thursday held talks to deepen bilateral relations between their countries. ''We also had an opportunity to discuss regional issues such as peace and security,'' Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta told a
Ruto's 2022 bid causes a stir in Mt KenyaThe Star, Kenya
Presidents Kenyatta, Zuma hold talks ahead of ANC birthday celebrationsCapital FM Kenya
Kenya: President Kenyatta to Meet New ANC Leaders On Trade DealsAllAfrica.com
African Independent –eNCA –Journalducameroun.com – English – (press release) –SowetanLIVE Sunday Wolrd
all 26 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.