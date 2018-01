Kenyans prevail – The Star, Kenya



The Star, Kenya Kenyans prevail

The Star, Kenya

Kenyan players registered crucial wins over Ugandan rivals to make it 4-0 in the ongoing Pre Davis cup tournament staged at Nairobi Club. A day after humiliating Kenya Open champion Duncan Mugabe 6-3, 6-3, Albert Njogu thumped another experienced …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest