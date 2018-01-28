Kenyans prevail – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Kenyans prevail
The Star, Kenya
Kenyan players registered crucial wins over Ugandan rivals to make it 4-0 in the ongoing Pre Davis cup tournament staged at Nairobi Club. A day after humiliating Kenya Open champion Duncan Mugabe 6-3, 6-3, Albert Njogu thumped another experienced …
