KFC Canada Introduces a Limited-Time Offer Bitcoin Bucket

It is evident the term “Bitcoin” has become so much more than a designation of the world’s leading cryptocurrency. For many companies, it has also become a marketing gimmick these days. More specifically, KFC Canada feels now is the best time to introduce a Bitcoin-related product. Their limited-time offer Bitcoin Bucket is an interesting creation in this regard. It can even be delivered to one’s doorstep in select regions.

It is important to note KFC Canada currently has no plan to accept Bitcoin payments. Nor will they embrace other cryptocurrencies until further notice. All they aim to do is get a piece of the Bitcoin hype and sell some more products. There’s nothing wrong with using popular trends for one’s own marketing purposes. In fact, it may bring some more positive exposure to Bitcoin as a whole. It is an interesting move by KFC Canada, although it remains to be seen if anyone even cares.

Free Bitcoin Marketing Courtesy of KFC Canada

With the Bitcoin Bucket, KFC Canada has created a rather interesting precedent. They are the first major fast-food chain to create a Bitcoin-themed product. Although it can’t be paid for in BTC directly, it’s still an interesting concept. The Bitcoin Bucket is not necessarily something one hasn’t seen before either. It contains chicken tenders, waffle fries, Med Side, Med Gravy and 2 Dips. All of this is presented in a convenient bucket for the price of CA$20.

For the time being, it is unclear how long this item will be available. Limited offers like these often disappear pretty quickly. There’s also the question as to whether or not KFC Canada will get a lot of orders for this bucket. Other than a marketing gimmick, there is nothing related to Bitcoin whatsoever. It may have the Bitcoin logo on the front, although that seems highly unlikely at this point. Turning Bitcoin into a marketing gimmick can be a positive move for the cryptocurrency ecosystem overall.

Sadly, the Bitcoin Bucket will not come to the rest of the world. It’s unclear why KFC Canada is the one to release such an item, though. Bitcoin hasn’t made the biggest of impacts in Canada at this point. Then again, a free marketing trend is a gift horse we shouldn’t look in the mouth. In the worst case, very little “buzz” is created because of it. The best possible scenario would see KFC Canada spark more public interest in Bitcoin. It’s a win-win situation for everyone involved, even if it’s just temporary.

