Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom parties with booze at New Year days after star reveals pregnancy – Metro
|
Metro
|
Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom parties with booze at New Year days after star reveals pregnancy
Metro
Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom was seen boozing in the Dominican Republic at New Year just two years after he nearly died from an overdose. The 38-year-old was allegedly seen necking shots of tequila and drinking beers at a bar called Club 59, and a …
Lamar Odom Spotted Getting 'Drunk' Again After Collapsing in Los Angeles Club
Lamar Odom Caught Partying, Drinking in Dominican Republic on NYE
Lamar Odom's NYE Flirts with Danger Partying in Dominican Republic
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!