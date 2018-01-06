 Kia Motors to Reveal All-electric Concept Car at CES 2018 | Nigeria Today
Kia Motors to Reveal All-electric Concept Car at CES 2018

Kia Motors will unveil a new all-electric concept car and present the brand’s vision for future mobility at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Combining Kia’s design strengths with a highly efficient battery-electric powertrain, the new concept represents the next step in the brand’s ongoing journey to electrification. The concept also features a never-seen-before human-machine interface (HMI) and an advanced new ‘motion graphic’ lighting system, previewing the potential for these technologies for market introduction in coming years. 

