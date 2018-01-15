 Kidnapped Taraba lawmaker, Ibi found dead | Nigeria Today
Kidnapped Taraba lawmaker, Ibi found dead

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Kidnapped Taraba lawmaker Hosea Ibi has been found dead. The lifeless body of the lawmaker was found on the road in Takum local government, Vanguard reports. Hon. Ibi was kidnapped few days back in his hometown, Takum. However, text message to the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, was not responded to at the […]

