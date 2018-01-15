Kidnapped Taraba lawmaker, Ibi found dead

Kidnapped Taraba lawmaker Hosea Ibi has been found dead. The lifeless body of the lawmaker was found on the road in Takum local government, Vanguard reports. Hon. Ibi was kidnapped few days back in his hometown, Takum. However, text message to the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, was not responded to at the […]

Kidnapped Taraba lawmaker, Ibi found dead

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

