Kidnappers Kill Two Policemen, Abduct Two Foreigners In Kaduna

Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly killed two policemen and abducted two foreigners, an Amerian and Canadian in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State. A resident of the area who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that, the gunmen attacked the vehicle of the two foreigners along the Jere-Kargarko road at about 7pm on Tuesday […]

The post Kidnappers Kill Two Policemen, Abduct Two Foreigners In Kaduna appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

