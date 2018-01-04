Kidnappers of A’Ibom INEC chief’s wife reduce ransom to N1m

AS THE police intensifies search for Mrs. Effiong Ekereke, a senior nursing officer in Ukanafun, who was kidnapped on new-year day by armed hoodlums, her abductors, yesterday, reduced the ransom to N1 million. According to a family source, the victim is the wife of Mr. Effiong Ekereke, a senior official of the Independent National Electoral […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

