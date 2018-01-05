Kidnappers of Bayelsa monarch’s wife reduce ransom from N100m to N5m – Vanguard
Vanguard
Kidnappers of Bayelsa monarch's wife reduce ransom from N100m to N5m
YENAGOA—THE kidnappers of Mrs Tina Inegbagha, wife of the paramount ruler of Ayakoro community in Ogbia Local Government Area, have reduced the N100 million ransom, which they initially asked for before she will be released, to N5 million. Kidnap …
