 Kidnappings: Niger House of Assembly summons Police commissioner | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kidnappings: Niger House of Assembly summons Police commissioner

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Niger State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution asking the Commissioner of Police to appear before it on Monday over the increasing spate of kidnappings in Munya Local Government Area. The House passed the resolution following a motion moved by John Bahago, representing Munya constituency, under matters of public importance. Bahago also […]

Kidnappings: Niger House of Assembly summons Police commissioner

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.