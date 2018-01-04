Kiev to exchange more prisoners with rebels in spring

The Ukrainian Government plans to carry out another prisoner exchange with pro-independence insurgents in the eastern part of the country in spring, local media reported on Wednesday. The prisoner swap is expected to happen in January or February, local 112 TV-channel reported, citing a government official. According to Viktor Medvedchuk, a supervisor for the prisoner […]

