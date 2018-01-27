Killer herdsmen: No protest will stop Osinbajo’s panel — Presidency – The Nation Newspaper
Killer herdsmen: No protest will stop Osinbajo's panel — Presidency
The Presidency yesterday said that the reported protest against some members of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's committee on herdsmen/farmers clashes will not stop the committee from performing its assignment. The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders …
