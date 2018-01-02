Killing In The Name Of Religion Can Never Be Justified – PMB

…says looters can no longer sleep well President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration will investigate and bring to book all perpetrators of mayhem across the country, reiterating that no religion or civilised culture tolerates violence, especially the taking of another life. Speaking at separate meetings with with the Qadiriyya Muslim Movement in Africa and the […]

The post Killing In The Name Of Religion Can Never Be Justified – PMB appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

