 Killings: IPOB charges South-East govs, Ohanaeze on open grazing ban – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Killings: IPOB charges South-East govs, Ohanaeze on open grazing ban – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Killings: IPOB charges South-East govs, Ohanaeze on open grazing ban
Vanguard
AWKA—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, said yesterday that it was surprised that the governors of the South-East states and the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, had not called for the ban of the activities of the herdsmen
Fulani herdsmen: Speak up now, IPOB charges S'East governorsNew Telegraph Newspaper
Speak Out Against Fulani Herdsmen, IPOB Tells S' East Govs, Ohaneze NdigboIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.