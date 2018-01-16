Killings: NACOMYO Advocates Tolerance, Sacrifice, Patriotism

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organizations, (NACOMYO) has advocated tolerance, sacrifice and patriotism as panacea to the ongoing killings across the country. The NACOMYO’s national president, Kamaldeen Akintunde in a statement on Tuesday, emphasized tolerance, understanding, sacrifice and patriotism as recipes for the crisis and hostilities recently experienced in Benue State. The Islamic group […]

