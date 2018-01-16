 Killings: NACOMYO Advocates Tolerance, Sacrifice, Patriotism | Nigeria Today
Killings: NACOMYO Advocates Tolerance, Sacrifice, Patriotism

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organizations, (NACOMYO) has advocated tolerance, sacrifice and patriotism as panacea to the ongoing killings across the country. The NACOMYO’s national president, Kamaldeen Akintunde in a statement on Tuesday, emphasized tolerance, understanding, sacrifice and patriotism as recipes for the crisis and hostilities recently experienced in Benue State. The Islamic group […]

