Killings: Police beef up security in Rivers community

The Rivers Police Command says it has deployed more anti-cultism, anti-kidnapping and anti-terror police personnel to Omoku to fish out those who killed 16 worshippers on New Year Day. Rivers Police Commissioner, Mr Zaki Ahmed, said this in Port Harcourt on Thursday at a media briefing. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 16 persons returning from a crossover church service were gunned down in the early hours of Monday in Omoku while 12 others were injured.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

