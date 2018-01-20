 Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Revealed The Name Of Their Third Child – MTV UK | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Revealed The Name Of Their Third Child – MTV UK

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


MTV UK

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Revealed The Name Of Their Third Child
MTV UK
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child finally has a name! The baby girl – who was born via surrogate on Monday – is called Chicago. Kim revealed the news on her Twitter account, and then followed up her post with another message that seemed to
Kanye and Kim Kardashian name their third baby Chicago WestTimes of India
Common Says Kanye West Deserves To Name His Child ChicagoHotNewHipHop

all 86 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.