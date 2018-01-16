Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Through Surrogate
It seems the West clan has added their latest member as TMZ reports that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have just had their third child via surrogate.
The new baby was announced by Kim, who said the surrogate gave birth on Monday to a healthy baby girl weighing 7lbs 6oz.
Kim and Kanye used a surrogate because she has placenta accreta, a life-threatening condition that created serious complications during the birth of her second child, Saint.
