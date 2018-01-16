Kim Kardashian, Kanye welcomes baby girl via surrogacy
Celebrity couple Kanye and Kim West have welcomed their third child, a baby girl via surrogacy. This news was disclosed by Kim Kardashian on her website in a post titled, “She’s here!” Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian-West continues. “We are incredibly grateful to […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!