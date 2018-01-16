Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome third child
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have announced the birth of their third child via a surrogate mother. The baby girl was delivered on Monday and weighed 7lb 6oz. In a statement released on Kardashian’s official site, the star expressed gratitude and happiness. “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful […]
