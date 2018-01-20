Kim Kardashian West thrilled to have third child – Green Valley News
|
Green Valley News
|
Kim Kardashian West thrilled to have third child
Green Valley News
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago West, via a surrogate earlier this week and couldn't be more pleased to add to their family. A source told People magazine: "Kim is just …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!