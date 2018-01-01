 Kim vows North will mass-produce nukes, missiles | Nigeria Today
Kim vows North will mass-produce nukes, missiles

Posted on Jan 1, 2018

Kim Jong-Un vowed North Korea would mass-produce nuclear warheads and missiles in a defiant New Year messageMonday suggesting he would continue to accelerate a rogue weapons programme that has stoked international tensions. Kim, who said Monday that he always had a nuclear launch button on his desk, has presided over multiple missile tests in recent months and the…

