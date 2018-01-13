‘Kindly remove me from your mailing list’ – Daddy Freeze calls out RCCG

Controversial Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze took to Instagram page to slam The Redeem Christian Church of God once again. This time around, he is calling them out for always sending him their church’s email when he is not their member. He shared the screenshot below of the email he received and wrote; “Dear city of […]

The post ‘Kindly remove me from your mailing list’ – Daddy Freeze calls out RCCG appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

