Kins of family wiped by road accident seek help to bury – The Standard

Posted on Jan 2, 2018


The relatives of five members of the same family killed in a road accident in Migaa, Nakuru County, have appealed for financial assistance to cover burial costs. Martin Odol and his four children died in a road accident that claimed 36 lives on Sunday
