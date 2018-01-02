Kins of family wiped by road accident seek help to bury – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Kins of family wiped by road accident seek help to bury
The Standard
The relatives of five members of the same family killed in a road accident in Migaa, Nakuru County, have appealed for financial assistance to cover burial costs. Martin Odol and his four children died in a road accident that claimed 36 lives on Sunday …
What did I do to deserve this? – Mum who lost five in Migaa
Agony of woman who lost her entire family in Migaa crash
Journalist narrates harrowing experience at Migaa bus crash scene
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!