Kitui East MP threatens to evict Somali herders in 10 days
The Star, Kenya
Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai has asked all Somali herders in his constituency to leave in 10 days. In a post on his official Facebook account on Sunday, the MP said a weekend meeting with residents agreed that it won't be business as usual. "Locals have …
End of conflict in sight as herders agree to leave Kitui
