 Kitui East MP threatens to evict Somali herders in 10 days – The Star, Kenya | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kitui East MP threatens to evict Somali herders in 10 days – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Kitui East MP threatens to evict Somali herders in 10 days
The Star, Kenya
Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai has asked all Somali herders in his constituency to leave in 10 days. In a post on his official Facebook account on Sunday, the MP said a weekend meeting with residents agreed that it won't be business as usual. "Locals have
End of conflict in sight as herders agree to leave KituiDaily Nation

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.