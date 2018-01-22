Klever Jay: Kini Level Yen (Remix) feat. Reminisce & Reekado Banks [Music]
Klever Jay is out with a brand new single and this one is the remix of the hit song “Kini Level”. The Orange Music lead act dropped this song, last year and it was an instant hit and he decides to open his account for the new year with the remix. The original just featured […]
Klever Jay: Kini Level Yen (Remix) feat. Reminisce & Reekado Banks [Music]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!