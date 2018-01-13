Klopp: I Rejected United In 2014

Jurgen Klopp has revealed his decision to reject Manchester United for a chance to replace David Moyes.

The German manager took over from Brendan Rodgers in Liverpool, four months after stepping down from his post at Dortmund.

Klopp left Dortmund at his peak, leading the club to consecutive Bundesliga titles, becoming one of the most sought after coaches.

“Yes, there was interest – Manchester United, yes, they were interested a year or a year and a half before, but it didn’t feel right,” he said.

“I couldn’t say Man United is not my club, it didn’t feel right.”

“Yes, I’m a football romantic,” he said. “I’m confident but not as confident as other managers, thinking this club will call, that club will call.

“A lot of clubs called and I said ‘No, no chance, I need to make a break now’. Even my wife knew, if Liverpool is calling, I go.

“When Liverpool called, I had no chance. It was actually too early for my plans. I said, ‘Wow, come on!’

“But then coming here and feeling the spirit immediately, it was just, for me, a match in heaven.”

