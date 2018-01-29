 Klopp Not Seeking Coutinho Replacement | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Klopp Not Seeking Coutinho Replacement

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool are not looking to replace Philippe Coutinho in this transfer window.

Liverpool lost a key attacking player in Coutinho, after he joined Barcelona for €160 million.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The Reds have already strengthened in defence with Van Dijk, and Klopp insists that is the only business this window.

“Philippe Coutinho is not to replace in this window,” he said at a media conference. “We can stop thinking about that.

“It’s not about replacing players – it’s about using our own opportunities and our own tools, players, tactics, formations.”

The post Klopp Not Seeking Coutinho Replacement appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.