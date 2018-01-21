Kogi Govt. to mark 2nd year anniversary in low key- Official

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja Kogi State Government has said the second year anniversary celebration of the present administration in the state shall be low key. Speaking to journalists in Lokoja , Saturday, the Director General on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Kingsley Fanwo said despite the various achievements of the administration, the economic reality and the competing demands for the scarce resources will not allow for a “jamboree celebration”. “As a Government that is responsible and conscious of the current economic realities in the state, we have decided to mark the second anniversary of the present administration in a low key.

