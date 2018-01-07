Kogi retires 8 perm secs, sacks 1,774 workers
The Kogi State Government on Sunday confirmed the compulsory retirement of eight permanent secretaries, some directors and dismissal of 1, 774 others from the state civil service. Hide quoted text The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered in Lokoja that the affected staff were served their letters last December. The letters were signed by the […]
