Kogi State Polytechnic Pre-ND & HND Screening Date Announced.

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform all pre-ND and HND students of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja (KSP) that the management has announced the admission exercise for the 2017/2018 academic session. The screening exercise for admission will hold at the the Polytechnic main campus, Felele – Lokoja as scheduled below; Thursday 25th January 2018 a) Pre-ND Candidates b) …

