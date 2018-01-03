 Korean Law Firm to Appeal New Bitcoin Trading Rules | Nigeria Today
Korean Law Firm to Appeal New Bitcoin Trading Rules

A South Korean law firm has reportedly filed a constitutional appeal over upcoming regulations restricting digital currency trading.

