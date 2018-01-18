Korede Bello Is Back With A Brand New Track & Video, ‘Melanin Popping’ – Konbini
|
Konbini
|
Korede Bello Is Back With A Brand New Track & Video, 'Melanin Popping'
Konbini
Now, the Mavin Records singer is back with his first official single in way too long, "Melanin Popping" — along with an accompanying music video. (Photo: Korede Bello/YouTube). (Photo: Korede Bello/YouTube). Produced by frequent collaborator and Mavin …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!