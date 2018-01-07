KRPC’s Female Workers Donate To Orphanage Homes

Female workers of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemicals Company (KRPC), on Sunday distributed food items and toiletries worth millions of naira to orphanage homes in Kaduna State. President of the KRPC Women Forum, Basira Aliyu said during the distribution that the women would also include the award of scholarship, medical assistance to selected orphans and […]

