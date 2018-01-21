 KSA flaunts his seven wives | Nigeria Today
KSA flaunts his seven wives

Posted on Jan 21, 2018

By Ayo Onikoyi

King of world sound and Juju maestro, King Sunny Ade hardly steps out with any of his wives and he has never owned up as to how many wives he has but on Wednesday something pushed him to flaunt them all on Instagram.

King-Sunny-Ade’s wives

Of course, the norm on the social media on Wednesdays is brandishing what is termed ‘Woman Crush  Wednesday” and the iconic musician took the plunge.

With the picture of the whole seven women, he posts, “My Women Crush  Wednesday”  and he has since been generating comments.

