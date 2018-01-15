 Kubayi-Ngubane denies knowledge of new SABC COO appointment – Independent Online | Nigeria Today
Kubayi-Ngubane denies knowledge of new SABC COO appointment – Independent Online

Posted on Jan 15, 2018


Kubayi-Ngubane denies knowledge of new SABC COO appointment
Johannesburg – Communication Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Monday denied knowledge of reports that MTN's group executive for corporate affairs Chris Maroleng will soon be named the new chief operating officer (COO) of the South African
Not so fast, minister says of SABC COO appointmentTechCentral
Chris Maroleng leaves MTNITWeb
SABC Appointment Touches Minister On Her StudioHuffPost South Africa (blog)
The Media Online –DestinyMan –Business Day –Eyewitness News
all 15 news articles »

