Kudos for Gov Emmanuel over massive infrastructure development

THE people of Eket local government Area of Akwa Ibom state have commended the state governor, Udom Emmanuel for massive infrastructural development of the area after many years of neglect.

The people expressed their happiness through the chairman of the council, Mr Frank Archibong, shortly after undertaking an on-the-spot assessment of ongoing road projects financed by the state government in the area.

“With the superlative performance of the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration, we, the people Ekid Nation will vote en-masse for him in appreciation of his good works in our land in particular and the entire Akwa Ibom State.

“This is good governance brought to the grassroots. On behalf of my people, I must say that Eket people are happy. Indeed, there is no obstacle on our way because we know we still have six more years of robust leadership and high quality roads construction.”

The team, which was led by the State Commissioner for Works, Mr Ephraim Inyang-Eyen inspected the 2.7km Ikot Odiong-Ikot Abasi Road, Chief Assam Crescent Ede Urua Road, Spur, Ikot Udota Road, Edem Udo Street, as well as a gully on Idua Road which requires urgent intervention.

The Commissioner assured that the eight roads currently under construction in the area would be commissioned by the governor May this year to mark the governor’s third year anniversary. “In Eket, I can state authoritatively say that I am satisfied with what we have done here, His Excellency has also assured that he is going to redouble his efforts here”, the Commissioner noted.

